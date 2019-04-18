Yatra.com Handles Sony Pictures Network's Corporate Travel Segment

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Yatra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA) and (OTCQX: YTROF), India's largest Corporate Travel service provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, has recently announced addition of Sony Pictures Network to its client data base for travel bookings. With this win, Yatra.com further strengthens its corporate B2B segment, highlighting their seamless service and technological expertise.

Being one of the biggest broadcasting services in India, Sony Pictures Network will benefit from fully automated booking procedures of Yatra.com, which will provide their employees with a user-friendly experience.

Commenting on the signing of Sony Pictures Network as a customer, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yatra Online, Inc., said, "Over the years, companies look forward to integrated technological solutions which are efficient and seamless for their employees. We at Yatra.com, have been working hard to give a hassle free, policy compliant platform for the business needs of these employees by innovating and introducing state-of-the-art technological developments. Having Sony Pictures on board, we are happy to venture into the broadcasting industry, further strengthening our clientele."

Sharing his happiness, Mr. Srinivas Mukkari, AVP- Employee Services, Sony Pictures, said, "Through technological expertise of Yatra.com, we hope to meet the corporate travel needs of our employees, and are glad to collaborate with them to provide a high level quality service which will be of great assistance to us. The booking procedures will be managed in a much more unified manner, thus cutting down the administrative cost and time."

In the course of time, Yatra.com has built upon their corporate travel segment and given value added travel solutions to employees belonging to their client base. These market-leading solutions have the capability to cover all business travel needs with technology enabled policy compliance. The company has collaborated with Chrome River Technologies (a SaaS company) to give expense management solutions as well. The aim to provide employees with best possible corporate deals to existing client base, and to sign new ones at a healthy pace - all of which is a testament to the people, robust content, and Yatra.com's technology and service innovation.

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 800 Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 100,000 hotels in India and over 1,000,000 hotels around the world.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in September 2017 for the third time in a row.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains certain statements concerning the Company's future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements include, among other things, management's beliefs as well as our strategic and operational plans. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the slow-down of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of our shares, our reliance on our relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase our brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop our corporate travel business, damage to or failure of our infrastructure and technology, loss of services of our key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is provided as of the date of issuance of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Manish Hemrajani

Yatra Online, Inc.

VP, Head of Investor Relations

ir@yatra.com