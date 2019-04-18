sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,70 Euro		+0,10
+0,17 %
WKN: 575302 ISIN: US20825C1045 Ticker-Symbol: YCP 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONOCOPHILLIPS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,53
58,65
15:44
58,52
58,67
15:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONOCOPHILLIPS
CONOCOPHILLIPS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONOCOPHILLIPS58,70+0,17 %