Uptick Newswire Hosts Applied Biosciences Corp. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss The Expansion of Their CBD Product Lines

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Applied Biosciences Corp. (APPB) ('the Company'), a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the medical, bioceutical and pet health industry. Treasurer and Secretary, JJ Southard, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Southard to give listeners an update on the Company's current projects. Southard explained that throughout 2018 the Company focused on the development of their CBD line, Remedi, which has an extensive collection of products including CBD infused creams, drops, gummies, and even newly released Nano CBD Shots.

The Company has also launched their Herbal Pet line, which features CBD infused treats and tinctures for dogs, cats, and horses. Southard shared that the quality of the products within their Remedi and Herbal Pet line are of the highest quality available on the market, which is proven by the Company's increasing traffic and distribution.

Jolly then asked Southard how the Company has achieved its impressive growth over the past year. Southard explained that growth is a reflection of the success of their retail product line sales. Southard also shared that for 2019 the Company plans to expand on their existing product line, as well as create a new product line focused towards the specialized needs of athletes. 'We're close to launching our Champ Organics line which will expand our addressable market', Southard stated

Southard also shared that the Company's partnership with Trace Analytics will also be reflecting revenues for the first quarter of 2019. This partnership represents the Testing & Analytics division of the Company, which they are looking to develop further.

To close the interview, Southard shared his excitement for the Company's therapeutic, wellness and spa lines and future product expansion and encouraged listeners to check out their exciting additions to the CBD retail market over the coming months.

To hear JJ Southard's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-secretary-j-j-southard-of-applied-biosciences-corp-otcqb-appb/

About Applied BioSciences Corp.:

Applied BioSciences Corp. (www.appliedbiocorp.com), is a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the medical, bioceutical and pet health industry. As a leading company in the CBD and Pet health space, the company is currently shipping to the majority of US states as well as to 5 International countries. The company is focused on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries.

The company has several strategic partnerships and investments currently in place and is actively pursuing additional partnerships and strategic growth opportunities.

