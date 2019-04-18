ARC Group, Inc.: ARC Group to Present at The Planet Microcap Showcase 2019 on May 1st in Las Vegas

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / ARC Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ARCK ), a restaurant holding company with a focus on diversified, full service restaurants and brands, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Seenu G. Kasturi, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will conduct 1-on-1 meetings on May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

If you have any questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About ARC Group, Inc.

ARC Group, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a holding company with a focus on the casual dining restaurant industry. ARC is the owner, operator and franchisor of Dick's Wings & Grill, a family-oriented restaurant chain with locations in Florida and Georgia. Now in its 24th year of operation, Dick's Wings serves over 25,000 wings daily, and prides itself on its award-winning chicken wings, hog wings and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. ARC operates four company-owned restaurants, three company-owned concession stands, and has 19 franchise locations. ARC also owns the Fat Patty's concept, with four locations in West Virginia and Kentucky. Fat Patty's offers a number of specialty burgers and sandwiches, wings, appetizers, salads, wraps, and steak and chicken dinners in a family friendly, casual dining environment.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' or 'believes' or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: arck@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020

SOURCE: ARC Group, Inc.

