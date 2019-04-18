Lonza Announces Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting - All Motions Proposed by Board of Directors Accepted

312 shareholders attended, representing 60% of the issued share capital

Shareholders re-elected all existing members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election

Albert M. Baehny was re-elected as Board Chairperson for another year

A dividend of CHF 2.75 per share will be paid out on 26 April2019

Basel,Switzerland, 18 April 2019 - Today's Annual General Meeting of Lonza Group Ltd, led by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Albert M. Baehny, was attended by 312 shareholders. They represented 60% of the issued share capital.

The Board members standing for re-election (Patrick Aebischer, Werner Bauer, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder, Barbara Richmond, Margot Scheltema, Jürgen Steinemann and Olivier Verscheure) were all elected for a further term in office of one year. Antonio Trius did not stand for re-election.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Albert M. Baehny as Chairperson of the Board of Directors for a term in office of one year. The shareholders also re-elected Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder and Jürgen Steinemann as the three acting members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

The shareholders supported all other motions proposed by the Board of Directors, including among others the acceptance of the remuneration report and the binding votes on the compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. The shareholders also approved the renewal of the authorized share capital.

A dividend of CHF 2.75 per share, as proposed by the Board of Directors and accepted by the shareholders, will be paid out on 26 April 2019.

For further information please see the short-form minutes of the Lonza Annual General Meeting 2019 available shortly under the following link (https://www.lonza.com/about-lonza/investor-relations/investor-information/annual-general-meeting.aspx).

Lonza Contact Details

Dirk Oehlers

Investor Relations Officer Lonza Group Ltd Tel +41 61 316 8540 dirk.oehlers@lonza.com Dr Kristin Köhler

Senior Manager Investor Relations Lonza Group Ltd Tel +41 61 316 8782 kristin.koehler@lonza.com David Carter Head of Communications Lonza Group Ltd Tel.: +41 61 316 9998 david.carter@lonza.com Constance Ward

Head External Communications Lonza Group Ltd Tel +41 61 316 8840 constance.ward@lonza.com

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum. Through our Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.lonza.com&d=DwMFAw&c=qQy84HidZKks1AzH1tNzCKFxsPy43_OhvfM1avj4FME&r=SNaTECIuD9tOlQUW74Q-UT3xhRFOeyBjJ1YgJdLkpa8&m=KwEYyycEwSWc8hv3BbIqkok5RFTlcrFDAimWkA_RH_4&s=Gfoym-CxuWLpDMU9x3X7Y0Nwtwutk8OMCAINl0lzUyY&e=).

Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.