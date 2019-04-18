Lonza gibt Ergebnisse der Generalversammlung 2019 bekannt - Alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats wurden angenommen

312 Aktionäre haben an der Versammlung teilgenommen, was 60% des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals vertreten

Die Aktionäre wählten alle Mitglieder des derzeitigen Verwaltungsrats wieder, die sich zur Wiederwahl stellten

Albert M. Baehny wurde ein weiteres Jahr zum Verwaltungsratspräsidenten gewählt

Ab 26. April 2019 wird eine Dividende von CHF 2.75 pro Aktie ausgeschüttet

Basel, Schweiz, 18. April 2019 - An der heutigen Generalversammlung der Lonza Group AG unter der Leitung des Verwaltungsratsvorsitzenden Albert M. Baehny nahmen 312 Aktionäre teil. Somit waren 60% des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals vertreten.

Die Verwaltungsratsmitglieder (Patrick Aebischer, Werner Bauer, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder, Barbara Richmond, Margot Scheltema, Jürgen Steinemann and Olivier Verscheure), die sich zur Wiederwahl stellten, wurden alle für ein weiteres Jahr in ihrem Amt bestätigt. Antonio Trius stellte sich nicht zur Wiederwahl.

Die Generalversammlung wählte Albert M. Baehny für ein weiteres Jahr als Präsidenten des Verwaltungsrats. Die Aktionäre wählten auch Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder und Jürgen Steinemann als die drei amtierenden Mitglieder des Ernennungs- und Vergütungsausschusses wieder.

Die Aktionäre unterstützten auch die übrigen Anträge des Verwaltungsrats, unter anderem den Vergütungsbericht und die verbindliche Abstimmung über die Vergütung des Verwaltungsrats und der Geschäftsleitung. Auch stimmten die Aktionäre auch der Erneuerung des genehmigten Aktienkapitals zu.

Die Ausschüttung der Dividende von CHF 2.75 je Aktie, die vom Verwaltungsrat vorgeschlagen und von den Aktionären angenommen wurde, erfolgt ab dem 26. April 2019.

Weitere Informationen entnehmen Sie bitte dem Kurzprotokoll der Generalversammlung von Lonza, welches in Kürze unter dem folgenden Link (https://www.lonza.com/about-lonza/investor-relations/investor-information/annual-general-meeting.aspx) aufgeschaltet wird.

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum. Through our Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.lonza.com&d=DwMFAw&c=qQy84HidZKks1AzH1tNzCKFxsPy43_OhvfM1avj4FME&r=SNaTECIuD9tOlQUW74Q-UT3xhRFOeyBjJ1YgJdLkpa8&m=KwEYyycEwSWc8hv3BbIqkok5RFTlcrFDAimWkA_RH_4&s=Gfoym-CxuWLpDMU9x3X7Y0Nwtwutk8OMCAINl0lzUyY&e=).

