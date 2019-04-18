Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems has demonstrated combining solar generation with agricultural activity is now not only viable at lower costs, but may be particularly suitable for arid regions.Germany's solar energy research center, the Fraunhofer ISE, has provided new data from its Agrophotovoltaics - Resource Efficient Land Use project, which show how combining solar generation and agriculture is significantly raising land use efficiency. The institute says land use efficiency at its 194 kW agrophotovoltaic pilot installation near Lake Constance rose 186% per hectare ...

