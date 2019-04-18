Global Cellulite Treatments Market Could Exceed $1.4 Billion by 2026

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cellulite market and its largest segment, the non-invasive treatment sector, are both expected to grow at a healthy rate. A recent industry report on the entire cellulite market (from Transparency Market Research) projected that: "The global cellulite treatment market was valued at around US$ 619.2 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,438.5 Million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026. "A report on the non-invasive sector (from Future Market Insights) had an even higher projection: "The market for non-invasive treatment is expected to reach a value of over US$ 1,900 Million by the end of 2028, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period." The Transparency report continued: "Technological advancements have and are expected to continue to increase the efficacy and ease of usage of esthetic products. Lasers and other energy devices have been optimized to utilize a combination of wavelengths to reduce signs of aging and improve appearance with minimal discomfort. Esthetic products are being modified to reduce downtime in order to cater to the demand for faster procedures. This expansion trend of the market is driven by technological improvements, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Active Healthcare companies in the markets this week include: Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY), Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (TSX: HSM), ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) , Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT).

Moreover, improvements in standard of living and increased individual wealth and discretionary income have allowed customers to allocate more disposable income to medical esthetic treatments, which in turn is likely to fuel the cellulite treatment market. The global cellulite treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type, technique, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the energy-based treatment segment is estimated to account for a major share of the market. Advances in energy-based esthetic devices have enabled a wider range of indication to be treated by less painful, safe, and effective medical esthetic treatment procedures. Majority of energy-based devices are non-invasive in nature, which are perceived to be safer and carry lower treatment risk with limited post-procedural downtime as compared to traditional invasive surgical procedures.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) BREAKING NEWS: Soliton, a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced that its Executive Chairman, Walter Klemp, will give a live interview on Yahoo Finance on Monday, May 13, 2019.

As the Company has previously announced, data from its recently completed proof-of-concept clinical trial to study the safety and efficacy of a new version of its acoustic shockwave device for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite will be presented to the scientific community at a national aesthetics conference, SCALE 2019 on May 11, 2019. This interview with Yahoo Finance will cover this new data and what it means for Soliton going forward.

"We're pleased to announce that Yahoo Finance has selected us to be featured on their new live streaming network on 'The First Trade' on Monday, May 13, 2019 between 9AM - 10AM ET," commented Walter Klemp, Executive Chairman of Soliton, Inc. "The focus will be to discuss our newly released cellulite clinical trial data. Yahoo Finance has a global audience of more than 90 million users each month and we're excited to have the chance to show the world what the future may have in store for Soliton!" Read this and more news for SOLY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-soly/



Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (TSX: HSM) recently announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,141,900 shares of its Class A common stock and warrants to purchase 2,141,900 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of US$7.47 per share and accompanying warrant, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds to the Company from this offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately $14.1 million. The offering was expected to close on or about Friday, April 13, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) recently announced a partnership in which Device Technologies, the largest independent distributor in Australasia, will market, sell, and support ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system.

"Device Technologies is the ideal partner to bring the benefits of the MRIdian System to one of the biggest and best healthcare markets in the world," said Jim Alecxih, Chief Commercial Officer at ViewRay. "Device Technologies has successfully sold, implemented and supported many other high-tech medical devices, so we're confident given the growing excitement around MRI-guided radiation therapy, that they will deliver equally impressive results with MRIdian."

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) recently released new data on endovascular repair of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) patients with the Endurant II/IIs stent graft system in combination with Heli-FX EndoAnchor implants and for the Valiant Navion thoracic stent graft system for thoracic endovascular repair (TEVAR). The data presented at the Charing Cross Symposium in London expands on the commitment to treat increasingly challenging aortic anatomies.

Two-Year Endosuture Aneurysm Repair (ESAR) Data

Medtronic shared preliminary two-year data supporting the safety, durability, and effectiveness of Endurant to treat AAA patients with short aortic necks when used in combination with the Heli-FX EndoAnchor system. Results from the ANCHOR Registry (a global multi-center, multi-arm, prospective, post-market registry evaluating the real-world applicability of the Heli-FX EndoAnchor system) two-year sub-analysis were presented for the first time by Frank R. Arko III, M.D., chief, Vascular and Endovascular surgery, professor, Cardiovascular Surgery and co-director, Aortic Institute, Carolinas Medical Center, Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute Charlotte, North Carolina.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) the leading global diversified provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, and Paragon Bioservices, Inc., a leading viral vector development and manufacturing partner for gene therapies, recently announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Catalent will acquire Paragon for $1.2 billion.

"Paragon's unparalleled expertise in the rapidly growing market of gene therapy manufacturing will be a transformative addition to our business that we believe will accelerate our long-term growth. Paragon brings to Catalent a complementary capability that will fundamentally enhance our biologics business and our end-to-end integrated biopharmaceutical solutions for customers," said John Chiminski,

