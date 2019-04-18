New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2019) - Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, titled "Hemp Boom Spawns Lucrative Deals," please visit: http://cnw.fm/waqL8

The CBD boom was presaged by passage of the Farm Bill, an absolute sea change in the balance of power in global hemp markets. Historically, the United States had been an importer of hemp products, but now the U.S. market is expected to lead the global hemp industry reaching an eye-popping $22 billion in 2022. With a market expected to increase 40-fold in the next four years, it's little wonder there's such an enormous upsurge in hemp cultivation.

Identifying the upside early, Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) has been making all the right moves to capture an outsized share of this burgeoning new market. A specialty product and brand marketing company, Sugarmade invests in and develops products and brands with disruptive potential.

Expanding its footprint in the supply of high-demand hydroponic and cultivation products, the company has been on an acquisition spree and executing new supply contracts to capture an ever-increasing market share. The latest supply contract with hemp cultivator Hempistry reflects Sugarmade's hydroponic trajectory.

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Sugarmade.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44168