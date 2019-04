Management achieved its goal of delivering a cumulative total of 100MWh of operational projects by the end of 2018, thus doubling the installed base and revenues in the space of a year. Near-term growth is underpinned by e-transport programmes, with CHF42m of the CHF60m order book for this sector. We reinstate our estimates and indicative valuation, which is CHF2.16/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...