Visiongain Publishes Global Molded Plastics Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Molded Plastics Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polyurethane), by Technology (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding, Rotational Molding, Thermoforming), by End User (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Electrical), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Plastic is highly being used in many products these days. Molded plastics are prepared by injecting the molten liquid plastic into a mold and is then left for a certain time to cool and then harden to its desired consistency and get a required shape.

• Molded plastics are efficient and versatile to work with and can be used in a multitude of different ways such as molded designing tiny items with a tremendous amount of detail and refinement.

Market Overview and Trends

• Molded plastics have numerous desirable properties such as versatility, insulation, elasticity, high strength and low maintenance, which are highly essential for development of construction and automobile components.

• Recent developments in these sectors have forces the professionals to seek new ways to make the products more durable and efficient.

• Plastics such as polyvinyl chloride is used in development of insulation tapes, cables, and other construction materials.

• Also, polypropylene and polyethylene are used in manufacturing gas pipes, electrical conduits, windows, doors, drainage pipes, flooring tiles, and many other components.

• Moreover, certain advancements to polymers and injection molding technologies have added to widespread adoption of plastics in the healthcare industry.

• With the help of the molded plastics, medical industry manufacturers artificial joints, and handheld medical devices and instruments to reduce device weight, improve functionality and lower cost of the products.

• Recent research studies circling around innovative biobased polymers, improved processing techniques, and novel post-processing technologies are expanding the potential of plastics throughout the medical industry and focusing on improving potential of molded plastics market.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing demand for light weight material in the growing packaging and petrochemical industry

• Increasing use of plastic components in consumer electronics

• Increasing use of plastics in manufacturing household care products

• Growing consumption of molded plastics in the automotive industry.

• Advantages such as curtailing the product development time

• Reducing the development costs increases adoption of molded plastics across the globe.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Growing environmental concerns

• Fluctuation in raw material prices

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The molded plastics market is segmented on the type, technology, application, and geography.

Type

• Polyethylene Market, 2019-2029

• Polypropylene Market, 2019-2029

• Polyvinyl Chloride Market, 2019-2029

• Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, 2019-2029

• Polystyrene Market, 2019-2029

• Polyurethane Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Technology

• Blow Molding Market, 2019-2029

• Injection Molding Market, 2019-2029

• Extrusion Molding Market, 2019-2029

• Rotational Molding Market, 2019-2029

• Thermoforming Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Packaging Market, 2019-2029

• Automotive & Transportation Market, 2019-2029

• Construction & Infrastructure Market, 2019-2029

• Agriculture Market, 2019-2029

• Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2029

• Electronics & Electrical Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• In order to gain a significant market share, the key players in this market mainly focus on expanding their production capacity and enhancing their product portfolio.

• Companies such as Borealis and Tulip Molded Plastics Corporation established new facilities that focuses on injection molding and engineered resin production.

• Moreover, mergers and acquisitions also help the companies to gain a competitive edge.

Major Market Players:

Exxon Mobil, LyondellBasell, DowDuPont, SABIC, INEOS, Solvay, Formosa Plastic, Chevron, Eastman, China Petroleum, and Reliance Industries.

Companies covered in the report include:

AGC Chemicals

BASF SE

Borealis

Braskem

Chemours Company

DowDuPont

Ems-Chemie

Exxon Mobil

Haldia Petrochemicals

Hanwha Group

Indorama

INEOS

Lanxess

LG Chem

Lotte Chemical

LyondellBasell

Ongc Petro Additions

Qenos

Reliance Industries

Repsol

SABIC

Shin-Etsu

SIBUR

Versalis

Westlake Chemical

