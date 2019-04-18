Visiongain Publishes Global Molded Plastics Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Molded Plastics Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polyurethane), by Technology (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding, Rotational Molding, Thermoforming), by End User (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Electrical), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast
Market Definition:
• Plastic is highly being used in many products these days. Molded plastics are prepared by injecting the molten liquid plastic into a mold and is then left for a certain time to cool and then harden to its desired consistency and get a required shape.
• Molded plastics are efficient and versatile to work with and can be used in a multitude of different ways such as molded designing tiny items with a tremendous amount of detail and refinement.
Market Overview and Trends
• Molded plastics have numerous desirable properties such as versatility, insulation, elasticity, high strength and low maintenance, which are highly essential for development of construction and automobile components.
• Recent developments in these sectors have forces the professionals to seek new ways to make the products more durable and efficient.
• Plastics such as polyvinyl chloride is used in development of insulation tapes, cables, and other construction materials.
• Also, polypropylene and polyethylene are used in manufacturing gas pipes, electrical conduits, windows, doors, drainage pipes, flooring tiles, and many other components.
• Moreover, certain advancements to polymers and injection molding technologies have added to widespread adoption of plastics in the healthcare industry.
• With the help of the molded plastics, medical industry manufacturers artificial joints, and handheld medical devices and instruments to reduce device weight, improve functionality and lower cost of the products.
• Recent research studies circling around innovative biobased polymers, improved processing techniques, and novel post-processing technologies are expanding the potential of plastics throughout the medical industry and focusing on improving potential of molded plastics market.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increasing demand for light weight material in the growing packaging and petrochemical industry
• Increasing use of plastic components in consumer electronics
• Increasing use of plastics in manufacturing household care products
• Growing consumption of molded plastics in the automotive industry.
• Advantages such as curtailing the product development time
• Reducing the development costs increases adoption of molded plastics across the globe.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Growing environmental concerns
• Fluctuation in raw material prices
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
The molded plastics market is segmented on the type, technology, application, and geography.
Type
• Polyethylene Market, 2019-2029
• Polypropylene Market, 2019-2029
• Polyvinyl Chloride Market, 2019-2029
• Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, 2019-2029
• Polystyrene Market, 2019-2029
• Polyurethane Market, 2019-2029
• Others Market, 2019-2029
Technology
• Blow Molding Market, 2019-2029
• Injection Molding Market, 2019-2029
• Extrusion Molding Market, 2019-2029
• Rotational Molding Market, 2019-2029
• Thermoforming Market, 2019-2029
Application
• Packaging Market, 2019-2029
• Automotive & Transportation Market, 2019-2029
• Construction & Infrastructure Market, 2019-2029
• Agriculture Market, 2019-2029
• Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2029
• Electronics & Electrical Market, 2019-2029
• Others Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• In order to gain a significant market share, the key players in this market mainly focus on expanding their production capacity and enhancing their product portfolio.
• Companies such as Borealis and Tulip Molded Plastics Corporation established new facilities that focuses on injection molding and engineered resin production.
• Moreover, mergers and acquisitions also help the companies to gain a competitive edge.
Major Market Players:
Exxon Mobil, LyondellBasell, DowDuPont, SABIC, INEOS, Solvay, Formosa Plastic, Chevron, Eastman, China Petroleum, and Reliance Industries.
Companies covered in the report include:
AGC Chemicals
BASF SE
Borealis
Braskem
Chemours Company
DowDuPont
Ems-Chemie
Exxon Mobil
Haldia Petrochemicals
Hanwha Group
Indorama
INEOS
Lanxess
LG Chem
Lotte Chemical
LyondellBasell
Ongc Petro Additions
Qenos
Reliance Industries
Repsol
SABIC
Shin-Etsu
SIBUR
Versalis
Westlake Chemical
