Quest Patent Research Corporation to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1 in Las Vegas, NV

RYE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Quest Patent Research Corp. (OTC PINK: QPRC), which engages in the development, acquisition, licensing, and enforcement of intellectual property rights, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will conduct 1 x 1 meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

ABOUT QUEST PATENT RESEARCH CORPORATION

Quest Patent Research Corporation operates as an intellectual property asset management company delivering financial, strategic and legal resources for IP monetization. It partners with inventors, businesses, corporations, and law firms to fully realize the value of IP assets through its suite of value-added services.

Quest currently owns, controls or manages over 115 patents across eleven intellectual property portfolios. Five portfolios are currently engaged in active licensing programs involving twenty-three pending patent infringement litigations.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the Company generated approximately $7 million and approximately $1.2 million in licensing revenues from its intellectual property portfolios, respectively.

To learn more about Quest and its licensing programs visit www.qprc.com

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

