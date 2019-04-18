Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) will be attending and Sponsoring at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1 in Las Vegas, NV

LAKEWOOD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Reliance Global Group (OTC PINK: RELI), a holding company for insurance agencies and real estate portfolios, will be at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and will conduct 1on1 meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

If you have any questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

Additionally, RELI would like to announce the move of its Corporate Headquarters to the Class A Corporate Center in Lakewood, NJ. RELI's Corporate offices are now located at 300 Boulevard of the Americas, Suite 105 in Lakewood, New Jersey. Our current location at 40 Wall Street in New York will be a satellite office going forward.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate and insurance brokerage businesses, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus is to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous other companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

