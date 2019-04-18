Coming hot on the heels of major reports and a heated public debate about electric vehicles, a poll commissioned by the Climate Council has confirmed Australians believe electric cars are the future. Another poll, by The Australia Institute, has 50% of Australian voters supporting all car sales being electric by 2025.From pv magazine Australia. Electric vehicles - something of a hot potato in the political arena in the run-up to next month's federal election - enjoy broad support among Australian voters. And that backing cuts across party lines. Two-thirds of Australians expect to purchase an ...

