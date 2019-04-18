Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 18
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 17 April 2019 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1392.31
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1383.86
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1410.77
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1402.32
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/