Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Kauno energija AB shares (KNR1L, ISIN code LT0000123010) on 26-04-2019. The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to general meeting of shareholders. Notice on trading resumption will follow after the announcement of the material information. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.