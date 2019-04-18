CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Appoints James Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer

Expands Executive Team in Anticipation of Commercial Ramp

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology, today announced the appointment of James Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer effective April 15, 2019. Mr. Sullivan will report to CEO Michael De La Garza and be responsible for Cipherloc's corporate finance and administrative functions.

Mr. Sullivan brings extensive financial experience in both the technology industry and the equity capital markets. He has previously served as CFO of two Nasdaq-listed companies: MoSys Inc., a provider of semiconductor solutions, and 8x8, Inc., a provider of Cloud-based unified communications as a service and contact center solutions. He also served as CFO of Apptera, Inc., a provider of software as a service for voice advertising, search and commerce. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sullivan spent more than 10 years in the technology audit practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in New York and Silicon Valley. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"We are delighted to have Jim join Cipherloc as we commercialize our technologies and begin to ramp revenue," said Michael DeLaGarza, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He is a proven leader with deep financial experience and extensive relationships throughout the equity capital markets. Additionally, his background in emerging technology will serve the Company well as we execute our strategy targeting sustained, profitable growth ahead as we commence our initial commercial contracts with both government and private sector customers."

Said Mr. Sullivan, "Cipherloc has exciting and innovative technology for the encryption and security market. Traditional encryption is increasingly unable to adequately secure data against the threats government and commercial organizations face every day, and Cipherloc's unique polymorphic encryption capabilities are rapidly gaining recognition as a necessary and valuable solution for data protection. I am excited to join Cipherloc as the company is at an inflection point and positioned for growth."

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.Cipherloc.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The information found in this Press Release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction based upon the information found in this Press Release.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Cipherloc Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542392/Cipherloc-Appoints-James-Sullivan-as-Chief-Financial-Officer