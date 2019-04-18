Haag-Streit Academy to Host Further 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses in Birmingham

HARLOW, England, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit Academy is delighted to announce that it will host further 'Improving Outcomes' biometry courses on 6th and 7thJune 2019 at the Aston University Hotel, Birmingham.

The popular Basic and Advanced 'Improving Outcomes' biometry courses are designed to help both beginners and experienced Ophthalmic Consultants get the most from their biometers.

The Basic Course covers 'Improving Outcomes' standard biometry methods, while the second day focuses on more advanced techniques, enabling delegates to attend whichever day is more appropriate for their individual learning requirements.

The course will include lectures on topics such as; 'Good biometry practice', 'TORIC IOL surgery' and 'IOL power calculation'. There will also be practical, hands-on workshops that support a range of subjects, including; TORIC IOL planning, editing IOL data, immersion ultrasound and how to perform IOL power calculations.

Keratoconus has been a perennial topic during previous 'Improving Outcomes' biometry training courses. Haag-Streit Academy are therefore delighted that Mark Godfrey, Clinical Development Manager with Mediphacos, will be delivering a talk at the Advanced Course on 7th June. Mark will discuss the use of Keraring intrastromal corneal ring segments, designed to counteract the effects of this progressive eye condition.

The price for each course is just £100 (ex VAT), which will include lunch and refreshments. Delegates who wish to attend both courses will receive a discounted price of £175 (+VAT). Attendees will be able to claim 6.5 CPD points for their attendance on each day.

To book a place on either course, visit https://hsuk.co/improvingoutcomes or, for further information, email academy@haag-streit-uk.com.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/874030/Haag_Streit_UK.jpg)