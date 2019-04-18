Mile High Labs Launches Global Expansion with CBD Sales into UK, Europe

Leading CBD extractor takes next step towards establishing its global sales and distribution network

BOULDER, Colorado, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Labs, the largest extractor of CBD isolate in the world, has established its international beachhead in Northern Ireland and recently launched sales into the UK and Europe, cementing its position as a pre-eminent supplier of CBD ingredients globally.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Mile High Labs began operations in Belfast, Northern Ireland and has since built out a dedicated team to lead European expansion efforts for the Company. This location is strategically important to Mile High Labs, as it enables the Company to fulfill regional orders of all sizes quickly, allows for the servicing and support of customers locally and serves as a borderless gateway to the rest of the European CBD market.

"We are very excited to officially launch European operations with our first sales into the UK and EU," said John Wallace, Managing Director of Mile High Labs UK/EU. "Quality and consistency are of paramount importance in the European market, and we are proud to bring Mile High Labs' products and standards to customers locally. Having an on-the-ground presence helps us provide the best service and support to current customers in the region as well as new ones that understand the tremendous opportunity in this burgeoning market."

"Our expansion is a testament to the global consumer demand for CBD," said Jason Roth, CEO of Mile High Labs. "Wherever our customers are around the world, we want to support them, and we are committed to bringing the highest quality standards to the European CBD market and beyond."

Mile High Labs' new Belfast center will provide the Company with three significant advantages moving forward: (1) it opens up a low-cost distribution center to serve the UK and European markets, (2) it lowers the Company's effective corporate tax rate via the UK patent box system, and (3) it creates new business opportunities through the Company's close relationship with Invest Northern Ireland.

"We are committed to being good stewards within every region we operate, and we are thrilled to have the support of Invest Northern Ireland," said Jon Hilley, CFO of Mile High Labs. "We are equally committed to making investments that are highly accretive, and our expansion plan reinforces the notion that we are thoughtfully deploying our capital in ways that seek to maximize value for all of our stakeholders."

About Mile High Labs

Mile High Labs is an industrial-scale CBD ingredient manufacturer offering reliable delivery of bulk CBD and co-packing services to the world's leading consumer brands. With an end-to-end GMP certified extraction facility and an extensive network of contracted cultivators, Mile High Labs supplies high-quality, high-volume CBD orders year-round. Mile High Labs extracts exclusively from industrial hemp flower material. To learn more about Mile High Labs, visit www.milehighlabs.com.