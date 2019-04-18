Optimizing and individualizing the partner supplier journey through personalization

TIE Kinetix, leading provider of Partner Automation solutions, announced today its FLOW Partner Automation "Spring Release 2019". With the Spring Release, many new features and capabilities are added to the FLOW platform to further optimize and personalize the partner and supplier journey. In the increasingly complex B2B environment, trading and channel partners strongly benefit from a better collaboration and integration with their business partners.

With the FLOW Platform, TIE Kinetix enables their customers to easily manage their increasingly complex partner channels and achieve 100% digitalization in doing business with and through partners of any size.

The Spring Release adds advanced application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive a personalized user experience and offers a strongly improved workflow, business process optimization along with activity, data and business rules triggered actionable individualized notifications.

With 75% of world trade flowing indirectly, vendors and/or brands are starting to invest in their indirect channels and partnerships. According to "The Forrester Wave: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018", there is an increased need for personalization and scalability. Jay McBain, Principal Analyst, Channel Partnerships Alliances, explains in his November 2018 Forrester blog post, "Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Comes Of Age": "Due to the growing number and types of partners, managing a channel [partner] program today has become less of a linear approach and more on-demand with automated workflows, personalization, customization, and scalability."

Now, FLOW is delivering even more personalized notifications, enabling further personalization capabilities for partner communities regarding multi-language privacy laws, terms conditions and partner onboarding processes. Additionally, exchanging documents has never been easier, with extended capabilities for customers to configure their own business rules, exception rules and validation handling. By adding artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, FLOW can now automate up to 90% of the transformation activities through artificial intelligence, which reduces time, resources and costs for its customers.

Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix states: "The latest additions for personalization to our FLOW platform are addressing the evolving needs of our customers to manage their complex partner ecosystems. Our customers drive the agile roadmap of our platform. Vendors and their partners find the platform easy to use thanks to its new personalized look-and-feel, new detailed instruction tours, and custom-made dashboards, which only show what is relevant for the specific user. Our teams work continually to make sure the platform continuously improves to ensure our customers reach their goals."

The Spring Release consists of developments and improvements for the entire FLOW platform and various modules. For a detailed overview of the improvements, please visit: www.TIEKinetix.com/spring-release

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill, and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 32 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

