Allies and Morrison Selects Deltek to Power Its Project Success

LONDON, April 18, 2019the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that Allies and Morrison - the architecture and urbanism practice based in London - has selected Deltek as its project management tool. The award-winning practice, one of the largest in the UK, selected Deltek's innovative solution to eliminate manual resource management processes, improve project delivery and reduce time managing company finances.



Allies and Morrison needed a solution to manage its resources and projects, built in such a way that works for architecture and design firms. Deltek Vantagepoint was able to meet complex requirements for their resource management and reporting, automate revenue recognition processes and easily configure the solution to meet the firm's needs. By selecting Deltek as a partner, Allies and Morrison will get more robust reporting, approval and notification workflows, as well as improve its month-end process.

"When it became apparent our teams were spending too much time manually manipulating data, we knew it was time for a change from our current systems. We evaluated several products and ultimately selected Deltek," said Stuart Williams, Finance Director at Allies and Morrison. "Deltek has expert knowledge in our field with software that is designed specifically for architecture and engineering firms. We are looking forward to using Deltek's products to provide us with the tools we need to manage our projects so that we can continue to deliver great work."

Deltek Vantagepoint is an intuitive, powerful product that puts projects and people at the centre of businesses. It provides a complete view of company information in a single place, allowing for more efficiency, productivity and profitably. Vantagepoint empowers companies to deliver successful projects, proactively manage performance, nurture client relationships and make better, more informed decisions to drive the business forward.

"We are thrilled to welcome Allies and Morrison to the Deltek family. Architectural practices like Allies and Morrison need tools to deliver complex projects," said Fergus Gilmore, Deltek's VP and Managing Director, UK & CE. "With Deltek's purpose-built solutions, we will help them to be more efficient and productive. We look forward to partnering with Allies and Morrison for years to come."

About Allies and Morrison

Allies and Morrison is an architecture and urbanism practice based in London with studios in Cambridge and Manchester. Since its founding in 1984, they have developed a reputation for well-crafted buildings and thoughtful place making, having completed projects throughout the UK and overseas. Forty-one of their projects have received a RIBA Award and the practice has been twice shortlisted for the Stirling Prize. www.alliesandmorrison.com

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

