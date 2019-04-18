The seafood icon's redesign comes as part of a major brand refresh

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2019) - He's an icon of the seafood aisle. He's been a part of Canadian meals since the 1970s. And he just got a fresh new look that's already turning heads.

That's right, Canada, there's a new Captain High Liner (TSX: HLF) in town.

"High Liner is one of our country's most beloved and trusted brands and the Captain plays a significant role in that," says Craig Murray, senior vice president marketing and innovation at High Liner Foods. "We wanted the brand's visual identity to reflect our modern product line and our passion for seafood."

And passion is what they got. Consumers reacted with delight at the new look. On closer inspection, it becomes clear that it's still the same Captain. However, many on social media were quick to point out that the Captain's new look, sans hat and turtleneck, is turning heads.

"We appreciate the attention and that people like him," laughs Murray. "He is the same trustworthy Captain, but now people see him in a new light. His look fits our 'young-at-heart' personality. He reflects that we are a modern brand creating new and inspiring seafood products."

The revamped icon comes as part of a major refresh of the High Liner brand and coincides with High Liner Foods' 120th anniversary this year. "The new look of the High Liner brand is an exciting and dramatic refresh," notes Murray. "But it was never about creating a new Captain or changing him too much. We wanted people to see what was always there. He's the Captain Canadians know and love. We just let him shine with a trim and a fresh wardrobe."

High Liner Foods is championing the incredible taste, versatility and role of seafood on Canadian plates. Along with new product innovation and brand-new packaging, they are launching their new Seafood is Better positioning with a fully integrated marketing launch. They invite people to check out their new packaging and delicious new products, including wild-caught Haddock Bites, an on-trend shareable product that is perfect for multiple eating occasions, including snacking. Haddock Bites will be available at Canadian grocery stores nationwide starting in April.

"We believe that seafood is better," says Murray. "And we are on a mission to inspire Canadians to enjoy seafood like never before."

About High Liner Foods

www.highliner.com

High Liner Foods Incorporated is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co. labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner Foodservice, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is the major supplier of private-label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

www.highlinerfoods.com

For more information, interview requests and any other details, please contact:

Milestone Integrated Marketing

PR@milestoneintegrated.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44170