PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the placement date of its additional share issue (state registration number 1-01-55038-?-043D of August 27, 2018 , ISIN RU000A0ZZJY9). Existing shareholders are granted preemptive rights to acquire additional shares. The placement of additional shares will commence on April 19, 2019. The completion date for securities placement (according to the article 8.3 of the Resolution on the additional share issue) is the earliest of the following dates: ? the 26th business day from the closing date of the Offer Collection Period (the offer collection period is established in Clause 8.3 of the Decision on the Additional Issue of Securities); ? the date of the last share placement; ? one year from the state registration of additional issue of shares. A total of 14,013,888,828 additional shares will be issued by public subscription. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has registered additional issue of ordinary shares of RusHydro and the Securities Prospectus on August 27, 2018. The decision to increase PJSC RusHydro's authorized capital by placing additional shares has been approved by the Board of Directors on June 21, 2018 at the placement price of RUB 1 per share. In accordance with articles 40, 41 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies shareholders of RusHydro have a pre-emptive right to acquire additional shares in the amount pro rata their shareholdings in the Company. Further information is available on the Company's website at: http://www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/stock-market/shares/additional-share-issu e-2018-14-013-bln-shares [1] ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. 