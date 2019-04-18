Acreage Holdings, Inc.: Acreage Holdings Announces Signing of Arrangement Agreement

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage") (CSE:ACRG.U) (OTC:ACRGF) (FSE:0VZ) and Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC) (together, the "Companies") entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") that grants Canopy Growth the right to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Acreage (the "Right"), with a requirement to do so at such time as cannabis production and sale becomes federally legal in the ?United States of America (the "Transaction"), subject to obtaining the requisite prior approval of the shareholders of each of Acreage and Canopy Growth, respectively (the "Shareholder Approval"), as well as the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Canada (the "Court Approval"). ?

Following the Shareholder Approval and the Court Approval, under the terms of the Agreement, and upon exercise of the Right, the total consideration payable pursuant to the ?Transaction is valued at approximately US$3.4 billion on a fully-diluted basis, represents a premium of 41.7% ?over the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Acreage Subordinate Voting Shares on the Canadian ?Securities Exchange ending April 16, 2019.?

The Companies will also execute a licensing agreement granting Acreage access to Canopy Growth's brands such as Tweed and Tokyo Smoke.

Acreage Contact:?

Howard Schacter

Head of Communications

h.schacter@acreageholdings.com

?646-600-9181?

Investor Relations

Steve West

investors@acreageholdings.com

?646-600-9181?

About Acreage

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is the largest vertically integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis ?licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses, according ?to publicly available information. Acreage owns licenses to operate or has management services agreements ?in place with license holders to assist in operations in 20 states (including pending acquisitions) with a ?population of approximately 180 million Americans, and an estimated 2022 total addressable market of more ?than $17 billion in legal cannabis sales, according to Arcview Market Research. Acreage is dedicated to ?building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience. ?Acreage's national retail store brand, The Botanist, debuted in 2018.?

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward looking statements, information, estimates, opinions and projections. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acreage or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our expectations with respect to the timing and outcome of the Transaction and the anticipated timing of the shareholders meeting.

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information concerning the completion of the Transaction and the anticipated timing for completion of the Transaction, Acreage has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. Although Acreage believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Acreage does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur, or that it will occur on the terms and conditions contemplated in this release. The Transaction could be modified, restructured or terminated. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.



