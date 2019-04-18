The Revolutionary Citiscape App, Released on April 17, 2019, is The One-Stop Solution to All Your Real Estate Project Management Problems

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Developed by and for industry professionals, Citiscape App tracks updates and notifications from the New York City Department of Buildings and Environmental Control Board and provides organizational tools for all team members.

Whether you're a large-scale developer in need of an efficient system to direct multiple projects at once or a first-time homebuyer just trying to figure out how to obtain a work permit, Citiscape can help. The app's user-friendly interface provides everything a project management team needs to organize and track progress. Architects and engineers will adore the built-in cloud service, which allows users to upload and search for construction plans, photos, and videos of progress. The task manager function takes the burden off supervisors and contractors by permitting them to schedule and allocate assignments, while the calendar feature provides easy visualization of all that needs to be done. And all team members will benefit from the in-app messenger system, which makes coordinating even the largest of crews an absolute breeze.

Best of all, though, are the real-time status updates and alerts from the DOB and ECB. Under each project, users will find a list of active cases associated with the address and a percentage rating of how far through the approval process each one is. The Citilink feature goes a step further by displaying a comprehensive list of items still required, as well as an archive of past DOB/ECB incidents. Any new complaints, violations, or status changes will result in an instantaneous notification, ensuring that users are never blindsided again.

Citiscape's very existence is only possible thanks to NYC's Open Data for All initiative. By compiling open government data into an easily navigable interface, Citiscape embodies the new wave of private sector innovation driven by government transparency. The result is a perfectly symbiotic relationship, in which regulatory compliance is made simple-improving both worksite safety and business outcomes.

At its core, Citiscape aims to make life in the New York real estate and construction world easier by providing you with knowledge you need to stay on top of things. No more surprise inspections. No more lost documents. No more delays and fines. Citiscape does the busywork for you, letting you focus on what matters. So what are you waiting for? Download Citiscape on the App Store today!

https://citiscapeapp.com/

