- Approval of all resolutions voted upon
- 20% increase in dividend
Regulatory News:
The combined Annual General Meeting of Getlink (Paris:GET) took place in Marcq-en-Baroeul (Nord) on Thursday 18 April 2019. The quorum of shareholders this year reached 73.55% of shares with voting rights, out of a base of a total of 393,673,215 shares present or represented.
All of the resolutions put to a vote by the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority1, with the resolutions relating to the increase in dividend and executive pay for 2019 being approved with, respectively, 98.92% and 97.74% of the vote.
The Ordinary General Meeting of the Groupe, having approved the accounts, voted for a dividend of 36 centimes per share, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year and representing a payment of €198 million for this year.
1 The detail of the votes for each resolution will be published on the group's website under Combined AGM for Getlink: https://www.getlinkgroup.com/uk/shareholders-and-investors/general-meetings/2019-GM/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005501/en/
Contacts:
For UK media enquiriescontact
John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491
Email: press@getlinkgroup.com
For other media enquiries contact
Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467
For investor enquiries contact
Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81
Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com
Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749
Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com