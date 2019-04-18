Approval of all resolutions voted upon

20% increase in dividend

Regulatory News:

The combined Annual General Meeting of Getlink (Paris:GET) took place in Marcq-en-Baroeul (Nord) on Thursday 18 April 2019. The quorum of shareholders this year reached 73.55% of shares with voting rights, out of a base of a total of 393,673,215 shares present or represented.

All of the resolutions put to a vote by the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority1, with the resolutions relating to the increase in dividend and executive pay for 2019 being approved with, respectively, 98.92% and 97.74% of the vote.

The Ordinary General Meeting of the Groupe, having approved the accounts, voted for a dividend of 36 centimes per share, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year and representing a payment of €198 million for this year.

1 The detail of the votes for each resolution will be published on the group's website under Combined AGM for Getlink: https://www.getlinkgroup.com/uk/shareholders-and-investors/general-meetings/2019-GM/

