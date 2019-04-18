Palmer Administrative Services And Benefits

OCEAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Owning a vehicle brings with it the freedom to take a road trip, get to and from work, and safely transport friends and family around. With that freedom comes the responsibility of vehicle maintenance and repairs. When an unexpected breakdown occurs or a costly repair is needed, people experience the stressful side of owning a vehicle. In order to lessen the stress and expense of owning a vehicle, many choose to invest in an extended auto service plan. While there are numerous extended service plan providers to choose from, some are better than others. Palmer Administrative Services is one of the nation's leading auto warranty providers. From a wide range of service plans to choose from at affordable rates to the superior customer service, Palmer Auto Warranty plans are known to offer some of the most impressive benefits in the industry.

About Palmer Administrative Services

When it comes to committing to a Palmer car warranty, clients report that the reliability and quality of service they receive is second to none. Palmer extended auto plans are designed to satisfy a wide range of client needs and budgets. Regardless of what type of driver you are, vehicle you drive, or budget, there is a Palmer plan to suit your needs.

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Palmer has earned its reputation for knowledgeable customer service, flexible coverage plans, hassle-free claims processing, a state-of-the-art collection management system, and simple payment options. Committing to Palmer means a return commitment as the Palmer team pledges to work with each and every client from that first alignment throughout the client-Palmer relationship.

Palmer has the following service plans to choose from: Elite Exclusionary Plan, Royal Select Plan, Premier Plan, Classic Plan, Powertrain Plan, and the Basic Plan.

Elite Exclusionary Plan

The Elite Exclusionary Plan is a comprehensive full-coverage policy that covers everything on a vehicle, with the exception of basic wear-and-tear items such as light bulbs, upholstery, and paint.

Royal Select Plan

The Royal Select Plan gives vehicle owners the highest level of listed parts coverage. This is a comprehensive-coverage plan recommended for newer vehicles and includes all of the vehicle's major components and more. This would cover the engine, turbo charger, transmission drive axles, steering, electrical, brakes, suspension, and more.

Premier Plan

The Premier Plan is another comprehensive full-coverage plan that covers a vehicle's components that are most likely to be in need of repairs at some point. These would include the engine, transmission, electrical, air conditioning, water pump, and more.

Classic Plan

The Classic Plan is an all-inclusive policy that guards against some of the most major and costly repairs. It's recommended for those wanting coverage for common repairs. This plan covers the engine, transmission, drive axles, air conditioning, electrical, and more.

Powertrain Plan

The Powertrain Plan offers the highest level of coverage on a vehicle's most costly repairs and is a highly recommended plan for those planning on keeping their vehicles for long periods of time. Coverage includes the engine, transmission, and drive axles.

Basic Plan

The Basic Plan provides vehicle owners with protection of its most important component: the engine. This basic coverage is ideal for older vehicles with higher mileage levels as it protects owners from costly engine repair bills.

When it comes time to invest in an extended auto service plan, look no further than Palmer auto warranty. In addition to premium-quality customer service and flexible coverage plans and payment options, additional benefits include national coverage, rental cars, emergency roadside assistance, travel expenses, and an unlimited number of claims. Aligning with Palmer Administrative Services means aligning with an industry leader.

Info@palmeradministrativeservices.com

