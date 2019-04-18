Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ALD ALD: Availability of the information relating to the Combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2019 18-Apr-2019 / 17:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 18 April 2019 Availability online and for consultation of the information relating to the Combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2019 The Combined General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on 22 May 2019, at 10 a.m, at the Company's registered office located at: 1-3 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot - Corosa - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison (France). Notice of meeting serving as convening notice (the "Notice") relating to this Meeting was published in the Mandatory Legal Announcements Gazette (BALO) dated 17 April 2019. This notice, as well as the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code intended to be submitted to the Meeting are now or will be made available to the shareholders on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) at the following address: http://www.aldautomotive.com/investors/annual-shareholders-meetings [1]. The documents to be made available to the shareholders as part of this Meeting may be consulted, in accordance with the conditions provided by the law and regulations in force, at the Company's registered office, 1-3 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot - Corosa - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison (France). Press contact: Stephanie Jonville +33 (0)1 42 14 38 99 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With over 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.66 million vehicles (at end December 2018). ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale. For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive [2] or visit www.aldautomotive.com [3]. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Availability online and for consultation of the information relating to the Combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2019 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PKEVLKQKTS [4] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 801969 End of Announcement EQS News Service 801969 18-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4ba2e855e3964f50543646535a4e770f&application_id=801969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=188f6ba722ee5c967a96792b3383430d&application_id=801969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8512290631f9f8899d5ca349809e3a89&application_id=801969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=95319c851f3c306d0b580bae01531f92&application_id=801969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

