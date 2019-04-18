Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (INRL) Lyxor ETF - Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD - Merger 18-Apr-2019 / 16:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to improve economic efficiency and provide investors with an investment vehicle that is recognized internationally, Lyxor has decided to merge 1 ETF, from a French FCP to a French SICAV fund "Multi Units France". The fund will be merged at an exchange ratio of 1 for 1. You will therefore receive the same number of shares in the absorbing fund as you currently own in the absorbed fund. Each share class of this fund will be merged into an equivalent class (i.e. accumulation/distribution). When the sub-funds will be merged, the Absorbing fund will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 09th May 2019 and will keep the same TIDM and ISIN. Absorbed Unit Absorbing Unit Class Class (Until 09th (From 10th May May 2019) 2019) ETF TIDM Trading ISIN ISIN Name currency Lyxor INRL LN GBP FR0010375766 FR0010375766 MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD INRU LN USD ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: INRL Sequence No.: 8273 EQS News ID: 801971 End of Announcement EQS News Service

