sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,42 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 694280 ISIN: DE0006942808 Ticker-Symbol: PZS 
Aktie:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHERZER & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHERZER & CO AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,39
2,45
18:17
2,40
2,44
17:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHERZER & CO AG
SCHERZER & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHERZER & CO AG2,420,00 %