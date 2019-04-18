ÅAC has announced a fund-raising of up to SEK82.5m before costs via a 2 for 5 rights issue at SEK3.0 per share. The company has obtained subscription commitments and underwriting guarantees for 81.9% of the issue, or SEK 67.5m, which should represent the minimum funding it will receive. The new funds significantly strengthen the balance sheet and should enable ÅAC to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities as they arise. The company will report Q119 results on 8 May.

