Cash position of €9.7 million at March 31, 2019

CERENIS Therapeutics (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA-PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology and immuno-oncology, announces today that cash and cash equivalents totaled €9.7 million at March 31, 2019, the company having not generated any revenue during the 1st quarter of 2019.

In addition, following expressions of interest, discussions are underway for its product CER-002, which is a specific agonist for PPARd.

About CERENIS

Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies. Cerenis' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

