According to Brazilian solar energy association ABSOLAR, PV project developers will be awarded "quantity contracts" in the auction to be held on June 27. The association, however, warns that changes in contract structures require adequate adaptation and correct implementation to achieve success.Solar projects to be selected in Brazil's A-4 energy auction, which will be held on June 27, will be granted a different kind of contract compared to those awarded in previous auctions of the same kind. According to information provided to pv magazine by Rodrigo Sauaia, the executive director of the Brazilian ...

