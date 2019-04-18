London to Host the UK's Biggest 420 Protest Ever

More than 30,000 predicted to congregate this Saturday in Central London

LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THC The High Club will be hosting the UK's biggest ever 420 event this weekend, Saturday 20th April, in Hyde Park. The protest is against the unjust laws surrounding the use and possession of cannabis in the UK. Attendees to the free event will be entertained and educated by a variety of acts on the day - the line-up remains largely under wraps but will include music from artists such as Dappy and educational talks from speakers such as Tommy Corbyn. Proceedings will kick off at midday hosted by hip hop artist Clement Marfo, who is recognized for his frequently featured TV anthem 'Champion'.

Marwan Elgamal, founder of THC The High Club said, "This year has been huge for the cannabis industry, not just for business but also the law itself. In the UK we've seen considerable progression made in regards to medicinal access. To mark what has been an unprecedented year for the cannabis in the UK, we've put plans in place for this to be an unforgettable 420. Last year there were around 15,000 people, this year it will be more than double that."

Amelia Amin, founder of CBD company Endoboxes, and head of management at THC The High Club , said, "It's all part of our duty as a company. We support the liberalisation of cannabis laws that this historic protest demands. It's a privilege to provide a platform for key members of the UK cannabis community to speak on. It's our way to engage with the voices of the people and to make sure their collective voices are heard by government."

The Head Sponsor of Saturday's festivities is Product Earth, a well-established leader in the Hemp/Cannabis/CBD industry. Product Earth runs an annual Cannabis trade expo and festival - this year's expo is on the 23rd-25th August in Warwickshire.

THC The High Club is the leading cannabis lifestyle brand in the UK, and is known for boldly hosting the biggest 420 to date, building on the foundations laid by UK Cannabis Social Club (UKCSC).

