Mauro Insurance Group Sponsors United States Park Police Foundation Inaugural Golf Classic

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Mauro Insurance Group is proud to be the Silver Sponsor of the United States Park Police Foundation Inaugural Golf Classic. The Classic will be on April 26, 2019, at Westfields Golf Course in Clifton, Va.

The event supports the United States Park Police as well as fallen officers and their families.

Giuseppe Mauro, president of Mauro Insurance Group, will also be playing in the tournament. He says that the company is happy to support the United States Park Police and that he himself will support them year in and year out in any way he can.

Mr. Mauro has experienced the importance of the United States Park Police firsthand. His wife was involved in an accident when she was five months pregnant. An off-duty park police officer happened to be at the scene of the accident and immediately acted. The officer helped Giuseppe's wife by keeping her calm and getting her safely to the hospital. Giuseppe says that Mauro Insurance Group's sponsorship and participation in the Golf Classic is his way of thanking the Park Police.

"On behalf of Mauro Insurance Group and the Mauro family, we thank The Park Police for all they do for our community," says Giuseppe Mauro.

About Mauro Insurance Group

Mauro Insurance Group, also known as MIG Financial, is an independent insurance agent in Rockville, Maryland. The company offers Life Insurance, auto/car insurance, business/commercial insurance, and homeowners insurance for clients located in Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia, and Pennsylvania. MIG Financial represents a group of reputable insurance carriers and strives to offer clients the most comprehensive coverage at the most competitive price.

For more information, please contact:

Giuseppe Mauro

joe@mauroinsurancegroup.com

https://www.mauroinsurancegroup.com/

https://usppfoundation.org/golf-sponsorship

SOURCE: Mauro Insurance Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542404/Mauro-Insurance-Group-Sponsors-United-States-Park-Police-Foundation-Inaugural-Golf-Classic