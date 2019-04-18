Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) Dividend recommendation for three months ended 31 March 2019 18-Apr-2019 / 19:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Board Recommends Dividend Payment The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 35.43 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 March 2019. Approval of the dividend is expected at the Company's EGM which will take place on 7 June 2019. The record date for participation in the EGM is 13 May 2019. In the case that the dividend payments for the first three months ended 31 March 2019 are approved at the EGM, the record date for this dividend payment will be 18 June 2019. For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 8274 EQS News ID: 801935 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5885d49ed5e8dc686b77ca6aa78e352b&application_id=801935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 18, 2019 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)