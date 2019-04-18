In FY18, publity managed to post a rebound from the weak FY17, with an almost 50% y-o-y increase in revenues, PBT and net income (close to record-high FY16 figures). The company has also been moving closer to resolving its dispute with convertible bondholders, with a new share issue and partial bond repurchase that will continue in FY19. As the covenant limiting the increase in financial liabilities beyond €5m was recently waived, publity continues to review options for a potential new bond issue, which would support further business development, including further property purchases by publity Investor GmbH.

