Remitly, the largest independent digital remittance company in North America, has launched its award-winning service to France, making international money transfers more fair, transparent, and cost-effective when sending money from France to international destinations.

Remittances are important to the millions who rely on them. For many on the receiving end, remittances are a lifeline providing them with basic necessities. Traditional remittance players have pocketed billions of dollars of hard-working immigrants' earnings in transfer fees and confusing exchange rates. This is money that could help improve their quality of life and provide them with upward mobility.

Over $21 billion is sent from France to other countries each year. That money is mostly sent by immigrant workers in France sending money to their loved ones in Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, among other countries.

"Remitly makes the process of sending money internationally faster, easier, more transparent, and less costly," said Elena Novokreshchenova, vice president of Europe for Remitly. "We do this by eliminating the forms, codes, agents, extra time and fees typical of the traditional money transfer process. We're thrilled to be in France where customers are increasingly transitioning away from traditional offline channels to more efficient and affordable digital channels."

Customers can access the Remitly service through its mobile app or website and benefit from a variety of secure and convenient money sending and receiving options, including:

An easy way to send money on-the-go from your mobile phone or computer.

On-time delivery backed by a money back guarantee.

Great rates and no hidden fees.

Multiple ways for recipients to receive money including cash pickup, home delivery and mobile wallets with our network of partners such as Attijariwafa Bank, Banque Populaire du Maroc, and BMCE Bank in Morocco, Banque De L'Habitat in Tunisia, and Orabank, Ecobank, and Wafacash in Senegal.

24/7 friendly customer support.

Remitly was established in 2011 to disrupt the $625 billion global remittance industry, and today transfers over $6 billion around the world annually through its proprietary global money transfer platform.

About Remitly

Remitly is an independent digital remittance company that transfers over $6 billion in annualized volume through its proprietary global money transfer network across Africa, Asia, Central Europe, and South America. Its reliable and easy-to-use mobile app makes the process of sending money faster, easier, more transparent and less costly by eliminating the forms, codes, agents, extra time and fees typical of the traditional, century-old money transfer process. Remitly is backed by industry-leading investors, Naspers' PayU, Silicon Valley Bank, Stripes Group, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), DN Capital, QED Investors, Trilogy Equity Partners, Bezos Expeditions, Founders' Co-Op, and TomorrowVentures. The company is headquartered in Seattle, with additional offices in London, the Philippines, and Nicaragua. For more information visit Remitly.com.

