Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2019) - AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSX: ACI) ("ACI") will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 before market open.

ACI's Management's Discussion & Analysis as well as Financial Statements will be posted on www.altagascanada.ca.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ACI will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 3:00pm MT (5:00pm ET). The meeting will be held at:

The Metropolitan Conference Centre, 333 - 4th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta

A live audio webcast will be available on the AltaGas Canada website:

https://altagascanada.ca/investors/events-presentations.html

The webcast will be archived for one year.

About ACI

ACI is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. ACI serves approximately 130,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably. For more information visit: www.altagascanada.ca.

For Further Information Contact:



Shareholder Relations

587-955-3660

shareholder.relations@altagascanada.ca

