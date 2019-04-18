Patton Electronics Co.: Real World Cloud Orchestration Facilitates Easy Migration to All-IP

For All-IP service providers in Malta and the Netherlands, Patton Cloud edge orchestration has lowered costs with fast, simple activation and management of enterprise IP-Telephony services



SmartNode VoIP… More than Just Talk!

BERN, Switzerland, April 18, 2019-a U.S. network-equipment manufacturer and multi-national provider of enabling solutions for virtualized network function virtualizationnetwork edge orchestration service.

VIDEO: Cloud Powered Services



Netherlands

ISDN Services are going away in the Netherlands. Yet scores of business subscribers can't simply jump into an All-IP network overnight. Investments in ISDN-based systems, fused with established business-processes, preclude such reckless dismantling of on-premise legacy systems. Business customers need flexibility to manage migration to All-IP or UCaaS at their own pace. They need control. They need a choice.



Patton's SmartNode VoIP CPE, together with the Patton Cloud enabled a phased migration and gave choice and control back to subscribers by empowering them to transition to All-IP in an orderly fashion. Read More…

Malta

When GO Malta was looking to deploy a new SIP trunk service they needed to ensure QoS across the access network with clear service demarcation at customer premises. The service also required converged security using TLS encryption. Go Malta needed an efficient solution for provisioning, turn up, service quality and management across the complete range of subscriber classes. The plasticity of SmartNode feature-licenses, combined with Patton Cloud edge orchestration, made Patton's solution the most adaptable option for addressing the full spectrum of customer requirements. Read More…



More

By offering enterprise session border controller, Patton stands out as an unusual player in the All-IP CPE market. Patton eSBCs can double as VoIP gateways, connecting ISDN based end-point devices to an All-IP (SIP) service.

By providing touch-free, automated provisioning makes deployment easy for providers, integrators and subscribers.

Last week Patton announced its new virtual CPE product portfolio, dubbed virtual SmartNode

Graphic: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790ddf27-9991-4e00-b044-9f09c2611c3c