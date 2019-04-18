Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Viridium to Host Investor Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (US OTC: VIRFF) is pleased to announce that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 1:15PM PST / 4:15PM EST to provide a Corporate update to its shareholders and investment community.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited about the momentum we have achieved to date. We look forward to discussing the Company's progress on the conference call and explaining our strategy and commitment to building long-term value for our shareholders."

The call will be hosted by Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, and will be available for replay on the Viridium's website. Interested parties who wish to join the conference call, may register by emailing ir@experionwellness.com to get the dial in and access code. The call will not allow for Q&A, but if you have questions, you can email them ahead of the call and we will endeavor to respond to those questions in the presentation.

There will also be a playback of the conference call posted on the company website viridiumpacific.com under the MEDIA Tab. https://www.viridiumpacific.com/media/

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivation and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX labs, a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Viridium is invested in a portfolio of products including to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

