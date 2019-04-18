Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2019) - Castle Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CAP) ("Castle Peak" or the "Company") hereby provides a second news release on corporate developments since its TSX Venture Exchange trading halt 60 days ago.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has concluded the independent review exercise and due diligence report on the Kunsu PL property, which was conducted by PGeo, Mr. Sam Torkornoo, a registered member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, registration number 2340. The Company has provided this review report for final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Further, the Company can confirm that a Ghana law firm has finalized the requested title opinion on the Kunsu prospecting license. The title opinion has also been submitted for final TSX consideration and approval.

Finally the Company is pleased to announce the following field progress report on follow-up exploration work. This work commenced on the 22nd February, 2019 and has covered the customary community consultation and traditional protocols within the project area. Assessment of Crop compensation, which is to compensate farmers for their farming crops that were affected by operations, for the period is underway. The Field Work includes the 5.8 km Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey at the North Grid zone. 430 m of trenches have been excavated on the geophysical defined targets to establish lateral continuity of the mineralized zone and also provide information on the extent and prospectivity of gold mineralization within the corridor. 362 trench samples have been submitted to ALS laboratories in Kumasi, Ghana for Au analysis by Fire Assay and AAS finish.

ON THE KUNSU PROPERTY

The Kunsu PL property is located approximately 35 km Northwest of Kumasi and 240 km Northwest of Accra. The property which is situated in close proximity to the Sefwi gold belt is strategically placed on the Asankragua Manso Nkwanta gold belt. The Kunsu concession is about 27 km north of Asanko Gold's mine, and even closer to the Asanko Esaase gold prospect, all of which are inferred to be underlain by similar geology regionally as Kunsu.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

Castle Peak's technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sam Torkornoo, P.Geo., who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition in National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101').

ABOUT CASTLE PEAK

Castle Peak Mining Ltd. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing greenfields and early stage gold projects. Castle Peak has successfully discovered and sold the high grade Apankrah deposit with an associated strategic land package. The Company is in the process of acquiring the Kunsu prospecting license strategically placed on the Asankragua Manso Nkwanta gold belt in Ghana, West Africa.

