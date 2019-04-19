San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2019) - Upper Street Marketing Inc. (OTC Pink: UPPR) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Growing Springs Holding Corporation, has announced a strategic partnership with Catch Capital Partners Inc. (CATCH) to jointly develop cannabis and hemp production and extraction in Canada. Under the terms of the partnership arrangement, UPPR will acquire a twenty percent (20%) interest in the common voting equity of CATCH in exchange for five million common voting shares of UPPR.



"UPPR is excited to join forces with the experienced management team at CATCH to develop their immediate and future [outdoor] cultivation and extraction projects which have the potential to provide significant cannabis and hemp supply," said Joseph Earl, the Chief Executive Officer of UPPR. Mr. Jeff Wareham, the Chief Executive Officer of CATCH, added that, "Our strategic partnership with UPPR provides strong complementary synergies and is expected to accelerate the development of our near-term and longer-term initiatives. We are particularly excited that UPPR has a formal working relationship with PrimaPharm, a San Diego based cGMP certified pharmaceutical producer, which will enable CATCH to ensure their products and processes meet what we believe will be the gold standard for the burgeoning medical cannabinoid market."



Upper Street Marketing Inc. is a publicly traded Oklahoma Corporation that specializes in acquisition, finance and management of hemp cultivation, extraction and CBD manufacturing in Colorado and other US States. UPPR is uniquely serving its target markets with cGMP grade cultivation and manufacturing standards. The rapidly expanding hemp, CBD and cannabis markets in the North American and world markets is a perfect opportunity for UPPR and Growing Springs Holdings Corporation.



UPPR and Growing Springs Holdings Corporation are ideally positioned to capitalize on recent regulatory changes that dramatically enhance opportunities in hemp production and CBD extraction as well as FDA concerns regarding use of CBDs in the marketplace.



Growing Springs Holdings Corporation website is www.growingspringsholdings.com.



CATCH is an Ontario, Canada based company focused on outdoor cannabis and hemp production. Catch has identified a unique property with the potential to be a market leading outdoor project. The project offers exceptional access to infrastructure, existing facilities uniquely suited to cannabis production, access to freshwater; gas, municipal water, and over 200 acres of highly productive agricultural land. Catch is actively seeking to develop further properties suitable for hemp and cannabis production.

Upper Street is also pleased to announce that it is completing its fully audited financial statements, and expects to file for both full SEC compliance and to uplist to the OTCQB markets over the next weeks.



