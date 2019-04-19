India Data Center Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2022 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "India Data Center Market by Component (Electrical, Mechanical, Communication, Security), Model (Captive, Outsourced), Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and ITES, Defense), Trends, Vendor Ecosystem Analysis, and Porters Five Forces Analysis - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the India Data Center Market size is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2022 from USD 1.0 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The market growth is driven deeper internet penetration, increase in digital data traffic, public cloud services, and higher expected growth for IoT.

The captive model to account for the highest market share and followed by the outsourced (colocation) model during the forecast period.

The captive model of data center is being overtaken by colocation model at a significant rate. It is expected that consolidation of data centers will cannibalize the captive data center market, and colocation market will grow exponentially keeping in view that the outsourcing of data centers will help reduce the operating cost significantly for the clients.

By 2022, the outsourced model of data centers will make almost equal market share.

The captive model, however, will still hold a majority of share, due to strict government regulations for various industry verticals making them to spend on captive data centers to localize their data processing.

Mumbai is the prime focus of data center developers in India with more than 20% of market share, followed by Bengaluru

Indian government has launched MeghRaj cloud to accelerate G2C services delivery. Under the scheme, many national data centers and state data centers have been built and many are being built in various states, such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. For example, NIC has already built 4 NDCs in India and the fifth one is coming up in Bhopal.

All government-owned companies in every industry vertical have their data centers located in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

IT & Telecom is the top industry vertical with the most of the data center development in India, followed by BFSI

eCommerce and online marketplace proliferation in India has driven the market for colocation data centers in India and is expected to drive the market in the coming years as well. Higher adoption of technology by SMEs in every sector combined with stringent government regulations will spur the demand for more data centers in India.

Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell (US), NEC (Japan), Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), Johnson Controls (US), Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), and Schneider Electric (France) are some of the key players in the India Data Center Market providing physical infrastructure. Apart from these, there are many colocation services vendors in India, such as Netmagic, Ctrl S, ESDS, Prasa, and Sterling & Wilson.

