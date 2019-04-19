Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces a reinforcement of the group's Executive Committee in order to accelerate the implementation of its transformation strategy.

Resolutely customer-centric, this strategy is structured around the energy and environmental transition challenges, healthcare evolution, digital transformation; and takes into account the acceleration of technology development within its activities. With the acquisition of Airgas in 2016, it also takes into consideration the size increase and the development of its activities in the US.

In this framework, and in the context of François Darchis, Innovation and Development Senior Vice President, decision to retire at the end of an exemplary career, Benoit Potier, Chairman and CEO of the Group, modifies the composition and responsibilities of the Executive Committee as follows:

As of September 1, 2019:

Michael Graff, Executive Vice President, supervises the Americas and Asia Pacific hubs as well as the Electronics World Business Line.

supervises the Americas and Asia Pacific hubs as well as the Electronics World Business Line. François Jackow, Executive Vice President, supervises Europe Industries, Europe Healthcare and Africa/Middle East India hubs, as well as the Healthcare World Business Line and the Customer experience program.

supervises Europe Industries, Europe Healthcare and Africa/Middle East India hubs, as well as the Healthcare World Business Line and the Customer experience program. Fabienne Lecorvaisier, Executive Vice President, supervises Finance, Operations Control and General Secretariat.

supervises Finance, Operations Control and General Secretariat. Guy Salzgeber, Executive Vice President, supervises the Industrial Merchant World Business Line as well as the following functions: Innovation, Digital and IT, Safety, Procurement, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development. He also supervises the Global Markets and Technologies activity, including the newly created Hydrogen Energy Business Line.

supervises the Industrial Merchant World Business Line as well as the following functions: Innovation, Digital and IT, Safety, Procurement, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development. He also supervises the Global Markets and Technologies activity, including the newly created Hydrogen Energy Business Line. Jean-Marc de Royere, Senior Vice President, is in charge of Inclusive Business and chairs the Air Liquide Foundation.

is in charge of Inclusive Business and chairs the Air Liquide Foundation. François Venet, Senior Vice President, is in charge of Strategy and supervises the Large Industries World Business Line and Engineering Construction.

is in charge of Strategy and supervises the Large Industries World Business Line and Engineering Construction. François Abrial, Group Vice President, is in charge of the Asia Pacific hub.

is in charge of the Asia Pacific hub. Armelle Levieux, Group Vice President, is in charge of Group Human Resources.

is in charge of Group Human Resources. Pascal Vinet, Group Vice President, is CEO of Airgas.

Are appointed to the Executive Committee starting on the same date:

Susan Ellerbusch , in charge of the Large Industries and Electronics activities in the US.

, in charge of the Large Industries and Electronics activities in the US. Matthieu Giard , in charge of the Industrial Merchant World Business Line, as well as Procurement and the Efficiency programs at Group level.

, in charge of the Industrial Merchant World Business Line, as well as Procurement and the Efficiency programs at Group level. Emilie Mouren-Renouard, in charge of Innovation, Digital IT, Intellectual Property as well as Global Markets and Technologies activity.

in charge of Innovation, Digital IT, Intellectual Property as well as Global Markets and Technologies activity. Diana Schillag, in charge of Europe Healthcare hub.

Commenting on the composition of the Executive Committee, Benoit Potier, Air Liquide Chairman and CEO, said: "Our model of profitable, regular and responsible growth is unique and well established. So is our development potential. With a reinforced team, including diverse profiles and complementary skills, Air Liquide will further accelerate its transformation momentum and develop its ability to support industrial and societal developments on a global scale."

______________________________

Biographies

Susan ELLERBUSCH

Prior to joining Air Liquide, Sue ELLERBUSCH worked at BP in the United States where she held increasing leadership and responsibility both in the US and in Europe.

She joined Air Liquide in 2015 as President of Air Liquide Large Industries US LP. Since June 2017, Sue ELLERBUSCH is Chief Executive Officer of Air Liquide USA, LLC, leading the ALUSA Cluster, covering the Large Industries, Electronics businesses and the Hydrogen energy activity in the United States.

Sue ELLERBUSCH is American. She has graduated in business administration and genetics from the University of Illinois.

Matthieu GIARD

After a first experience in the consulting industry, Matthieu GIARD joined Air Liquide in 2004 in the Benelux, in the Industrial Merchant operations. In 2008, he became Industrial Director for the Medical Gases activity in the United States, before being CEO of the Canadian Healthcare operations.

From 2014, he supervises the Middle East operations before managing the Dubaï Hub (Africa, Middle East and India).

In 2018, Matthieu GIARD was appointed Group Vice-President responsible for the Industrial Merchant World Business Line.

Matthieu GIARD is French. He graduated from the Institut des Sciences Appliquées in Lyon. After successful completion of the Advanced Management Program, Matthieu is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Emilie MOUREN-RENOUARD

Emilie MOUREN-RENOUARD joined the Air Liquide Group in 2004 as Business Developer. She then held various positions in different geographies, notably in R&D in France and business development for Large Industries in the United States.

Most recently, she was Vice-President Metal Fabrication, in charge of the Packaged Gases and Welding Products business for Air Liquide Canada.

Since September 2018, Emilie MOUREN-RENOUARD has led the Air Liquide Group Digital and IT department.

Emilie MOUREN-RENOUARD is French and graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris.

Diana SCHILLAG

Diana SCHILLAG started her career in 1995 at Air Liquide in Germany in the Industrial Merchant activity, in sales and marketing. From 2000 to 2007, she held several senior positions in France in eBusiness, Human Resources and Sales Force Effectiveness. She joined the Healthcare activity in 2007 as General Manager of Home Healthcare in Germany. She then led Air Liquide's Healthcare World Business Line. In 2016, she was appointed CEO Healthcare Europe.

Diana SCHILLAG is German. She graduated from the European Business Program.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005769/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

+33 (0)1 40 62 58 49

Investor Relations

Paris France

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 87

Philadelphia - USA

+1 610 263 8277