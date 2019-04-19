In the wake of the Notre Dame de Paris blaze on Monday 15 April, Loxam the leading equipment rental company in Europe is playing its part in the reconstruction project of the partly destroyed cathedral.

A rental operator in the construction equipment, LOXAM pledges to provide, free of charge, machines to the companies and tradesmen who will take part in these restoration works for the scheduled duration of five years.

"Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral is the legacy of accomplished builders that we ought to preserve. As a committed rental operator, Loxam wishes to contribute to the rehabilitation of this monument by providing equipment for an overall 10-million value over the upcoming five years" Gérard DEPREZ, President of LOXAM, indicates.

With a fleet of over 200,000 machines, Loxam is meeting the needs of all tradesmen operating on this worksite.

