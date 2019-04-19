The 43rd CIFF concludes after hosting some 300,000 professional visitors

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 43rd China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (CIFF), viewed by industry watchers as having been a great success, concluded on March 31. The fair was held in two phases, from March 18 to 21 and from March 28 to 31, bringing together 4,344 exhibitors and playing host to approximately 300,000 professional buyers and visitors worldwide.

CIFF, the one-stop new product debut platform of choice for businesses, is designed to create opportunities for exhibitors who are seeking to launch new products or market products both in and outside of China.

The furniture exhibition zone dedicated to home improvement showcased a variety of new products from original design brands, internationally-renowned manufacturers and emerging entrepreneurs in the housewares space.

Exhibits in the home accessories and textiles area covered the gamut from new products for background décor to furniture suites for full-scale remodeling projects aimed at creating an inspiring living environment in the family home.

In the outdoor home furnishings exhibition zone, visitors circulated among product lineups that were a fusion of Eastern and Western decorative styles for families seeking to fashionably equip their backdoor patio or terrace.

The office furniture and accessories exhibition zone integrated new themes that are trending across the sector, such as health and senior care, hospitality and interior furnishings, in addition to displays of conventional office facilities.

The exhibition zone designed for machinery and equipment focused on new applications as well as the development of intelligent technologies pertinent to the industry, giving visitors an opportunity to gain a comprehensive overview of the trends taking place across the world of furniture via exhibits from internationally established brands, in addition to a series of product release conferences and forums.

CIFF, a stage for new product launches, highlighted 25 of the most forward-looking and original products displayed in a feature zone of the event entitled Global Exhibit of New and Latest Household Products and Furniture.

CIFF was also the leading choice for high-end global brands seeking to carve out a niche in China's highly competitive marketplace. The inaugural display zone for high-end and imported exhibits was set up to cater to the needs of overseas exhibitors.

CIFF brought together several original brands. Several leaders in the field, among them, Wen Hao, Zhu Xiaojie, Hou Zhengguang, Chen Xiangjing, and Chai Xiaodong, gave presentations on new trends in the Chinese furniture sector.

Impressive and diversified design highlights, enhanced business advantages and a comprehensively upgraded service experience, among other new touches, allowed both exhibitors and visitors to go back home with a memorable experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870927/43rd_CIFF_Guangzhou.jpg