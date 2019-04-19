sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1919H ISIN: DE000A1919H2 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COTY INC
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COTY INC9,804-1,66 %
JAB HOLDINGS BV--