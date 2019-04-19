OnlineTenders Shares Top Goals for Q2 of 2019

Celebrating 12 years of operation, OnlineTenders outlines it plan for growth across the web, mobile and international markets

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2019 / The end of March, 2019 was not only the conclusion of the first quarter of the year, but for OnlineTenders it was also the anniversary of 12 years of operation. Founded in March 2007, the company is going strong as it nears the end of another decade. The company's Managing Director and Founder recently shared his plans and top goals for the second quarter of 2019.

In short, they are:

Upgrading their company website Upgrading their mobile apps Targeting international subscribers

To learn more about OnlineTenders and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.onlinetenders.co.za/search-tenders.aspx.

As Avinash Samlall, Managing Director and Founder, noted, these plans are instrumental in making 2019 an even more successful year for OnlineTenders.

"Our mantra is 'We provide you with the confidence that no contract opportunities are missed.' And we can only live up to that by continually upgrading difference aspects of our business," he said.

The upgrades to the website and mobile apps are intended to improve the usability for all OnlineTenders users. This in turn will improve the efficiency of the user's business. By upgrading these two crucial digital assets, the company help users find tenders and business leads on the go, which is essentially what OnlineTenders is all about.

OnlineTenders has both iOS and Android apps and both will be upgraded to ensure better functionality across its user base. Using technology to further business interests has been a core value at the company and these upgrades to the website and apps are a testament to that, Mr. Samlall noted.

The third goal focuses on the company targeting international subscribers who are looking for opportunities in Africa. For instance, an Australian company doing agriculture projects and that wants to work in Africa will be able to find and capitalize on business opportunities via OnlineTenders. This move will expand online's reach, benefiting South Africa's economy and local businesses.

Mr. Samlall added, "This is the beauty of technology and how it helps business. As an engineer I've always valued the power of technology in all my entrepreneurial endeavors. And we all remember that ultimately it's about simplifying processes, earning more, and living better professional and personal lives. We're confident we'll succeed at these three goals over the next three months while thinking up new ways to improve beyond that."

With over 600 new tenders listed daily, OnlineTenders is trusted by an ever-growing number of users looking to grow their businesses. Periodic improvements enable this leading South African online platform help businesses across diverse industries capitalize on more tenders and business leads more efficiently.

About OnlineTenders:

Founded in March 2007 and based in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, OnlineTenders is a trusted tender notification service throughout Africa. Each day, new opportunities are listed from all levels of government and private sector companies throughout South Africa and Africa. Using hi-tech online Internet software, tenders and business leads are collected and classified by industry type, keywords and regions to match exactly the kind of tenders relevant to businesses. To learn more about OnlineTenders, please visit www.onlinetenders.co.za.

Contact Information for OnlineTenders

Address: 2 Sanders Road

Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

South Africa

Email: info@onlinetenders.co.za

Contact: Avinash Samlall

Phone: (+27) 010 823 2600

SOURCE: OnlineTenders

