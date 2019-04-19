Car Insurance Companies Can Check Cell Phone Records, Says Insurance Panda

Insurance Panda Just Posted an In-Depth Article on Its Website that Looks at this Practice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2019 / The founders of Insurance Panda, a car insurance quote comparison service based in New York City, have just posted an interesting new article to their website that discusses if and when auto insurance companies can ask for drivers' cell phone records.

To read the new article, which is titled "Can Car Insurance Companies Check Phone Records?" in its entirety, please visit https://www.insurancepanda.com/5215/can-car-insurance-companies-check-phone-records/.

As the new article noted, when a driver is filing a claim, the car insurance company may ask for a variety of information. For example, one of the items that a representative from an auto insurance company may ask for is phone records. Unfortunately, the article noted, there may be a somewhat sinister reason for car insurance companies to want this information.

"Car insurance companies ask for phone records after a claim has been filed for one primary reason. The car insurance company probably believes that there has been some type of wrong doing on your behalf," the article noted, adding that the company could suspect insurance fraud and an invalid claim, or they could suspect that the driver caused the incident by being on a cell phone at the time of the accident.

When drivers are asked for their phone records by their car insurance company, they must decide what action they will take. If they are confident that they did not do anything wrong and did not cause the accident, they can hand over the records.

"You can deny their request outright and demand that they process your claim. If they will not process your claim without them, you may be able to take further action against the car insurance company to get them to process your claim," the article noted.

The third option, the article noted, is for drivers to ask for a revision of the dates and times the insurance company is requesting. For example, a driver could provide the phone records from the date and time of the accident, but nothing else.

"The bottom line is that your car insurance company can request your phone records, but in most cases you are not obligated to provide them," the article concluded.

